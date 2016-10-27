Home /
WATCH: Video shows thieves taking packages left at North Little Rock home, police say
The North Little Rock Police Department has released surveillance footage it says shows two people stealing packages that had been left at a home in the city.
The video shows a woman rush up to the home's front door, pick up a large package and then hand it off to a man who followed closely behind her. She then returned to the front of the home and grabbed another package.
Additional details about the crime weren't immediately known.
The agency asked anyone who recognizes the people in the video to call authorities at (501) 758-1234.
