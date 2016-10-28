Arkansas man dies after reported domestic disturbance, authorities say

An Arkansas man died after being found unresponsive as another man held him down early Friday morning, authorities said.

The Carroll County sheriff's office said deputies arrived at a home on County Road 8141 near Green Forest shortly after midnight to investigate a domestic disturbance.

One man was holding down 54-year-old Rodney Earl Dressi, who was unresponsive, the agency said in a news release. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed multiple people who were at the scene, who were each said to be residents of the home.

The death remains under investigation, authorities said, adding no one has been arrested.