Arkansas motorcyclist dies after collision on U.S. 64

An Arkansas man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on U.S. 64 west of Marion on Thursday, authorities said.

Jacob A. Chaney, 41, of Crawfordsville was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on the highway around 10 p.m. in Crittenden County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2002 Chevrolet pulled onto the roadway from a private drive, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of it, state police said.

No one else was injured, and conditions were dry and clear at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Chaney's death was the 440th on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.