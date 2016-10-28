Home /
Arkansas newspaper runs obit for 'Walking Dead' character
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
BATESVILLE — Many viewers of AMC's The Walking Dead took the shocking deaths of two fan favorites in the latest season premiere as personally as a death in the family. One Arkansas newspaper took it a step further.
This week, the Batesville Guard newspaper published an obituary for — spoiler alert— the popular character of Glenn Rhee, who was brutally killed in the newest episode of the zombie apocalypse drama.
With a headline of "RIP, Glenn," the obituary says the character's "commitment to moral principles in a world-gone-mad breathed hope and promise into those around him." The obit seeks justice for Rhee's death in lieu of flowers.
The newspaper said the obituary was written by Frank Vaughn, a soldier currently stationed in Puerto Rico who writes occasional columns for the paper.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas newspaper runs obit for 'Walking Dead' character
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
libertas2u says... October 28, 2016 at 12:10 p.m.
And another Hillary voter.
( permalink | suggest removal )
odinson says... October 28, 2016 at 12:24 p.m.
Guess you whine and cry like this even over spilled milk Liberace Back Atcha! See you at the winners circle - NOT!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.