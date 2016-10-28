Arkansas officer who fatally shot teen identified

The Benton Police Department on Friday identified the police officer who fatally shot a teenager earlier this month.

The agency said in a statement that the lawman was Kyle Ellison, a K-9 officer who has been with the police department for six years.

Authorities said 17-year-old Keagan Schweikle did not follow police orders to drop a gun Oct. 17 and instead pointed it at Ellison, who opened fire. Schweikle died at the scene.

Schweikle's family was expected to make a statement to the media at an event later Friday afternoon.

The statement from the Benton Police Department said Ellison's name was being released "based upon confirmation of evidence received from the Arkansas State Crime Lab" on Thursday, though it didn't detail the evidence in question or indicate why releasing the name was contingent on that.

Ellison remains on administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations, the statement added.

