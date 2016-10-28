Arkansas woman struck with gun during home invasion robbery, police say

A 41-year-old Arkansas woman told investigators two robbers forced their way into her Jonesboro home and hit her with a gun while demanding cash, police said.

The victim told officers she answered the door at her Walnut Street home early Thursday afternoon to find two people who said they were looking for a person named "Mike." They then put a gun to her head and forced their way inside, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

The assailants demanded cash while searching the home, which included looking underneath furniture cushions and in kitchen cabinet drawers, the report said. The victim was struck repeatedly with the gun during the ordeal, police said, and she at one point was forced to get on the ground and "put her face in a bag of dog food" while the intruders continued to search.

The men ultimately left through the back door, police said. Only an iPhone was listed as stolen in the report.

The victim declined medical attention, police noted.

The robbers are described as black men who are 30 to 40 years old. One was said to stand 5 foot 7 and weigh 180 pounds. No further description was listed for the second man.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.