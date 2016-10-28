Candidate 'desperately trying to get people to not vote' for her

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — A Michigan woman whose name is on the ballot for a school board seat in her community is encouraging people not to vote for her.

Bridget Smith filed earlier this year to run for one of three four-year terms on Frankenmuth's school board, but afterward was hired to serve as city manager for Frankenmuth, a Bavarian-themed community about 75 miles northwest of Detroit.

When she was being hired as city manager she indicated that she would drop her school board bid. But the deadline to withdraw had passed and her name remains on the Nov. 8 ballot.

She tells The Saginaw News she's "out there desperately trying to get people to not vote for me," but still wants people to vote in the election.