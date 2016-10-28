Clerk at Arkansas truck stop shot 5 times in holdup

A cashier shot five times during a robbery early Thursday at a Wynne truck stop is in stable condition at a Memphis hospital and police are searching for two men, Wynne Police Chief Jeff Sanders said.

Danny New, 40, of Wynne was shot by a handgun five times after he gave the two men money from a cash register but then tussled with them when they tried to force him to open a safe, Sanders said.

The two men entered the Wynne Truck Plaza on U.S. 64 about 12:45 a.m. Thursday and demanded money, the police chief said. New emptied a cash register, but the robbers asked for more money and led New to a safe in an office .

"He got into an argument with them because he didn't have a key to the safe," Sanders said. "They got into a scuffle and the [robbers] began firing."

New was in stable condition at Regional One Health in Memphis.

Sanders said a surveillance camera at the store recorded the two in a white Cadillac that had dark tinted windows and gold rims on the wheels. The robbers were described as black men wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting is asked to call the Wynne Police Department at (870) 238-8718.

