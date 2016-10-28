Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

CHI ST. VINCENT INFIRMARY MEDICAL CENTER

Sept. 1

Ericka Pierce and Tavarone Williams, Little Rock, daughter.

Tanya Moguel and Uriel Costilla, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 4

Edward and Amanda Davis, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 7

Inkera Kelley, Little Rock, son.

Jonquil Hodges, North Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 9

Auimondrea Daniels and Jamark McKinney, North Little Rock, son.

Sept. 11

Aja Harris and Daniel Scruggs, Jacksonville, son.

Vincent and Monique Smith, Bryant, son.

Sept. 13

Teiah Taylor and Courtney Johnson, Little Rock, Daughter.

Sept. 14

Lakisha Hardy and Eric Horton, North Little Rock, son.

Jasmine Dawson, Little Rock, Daughter.

Sept. 15

Kiara Broadnax, Mabelvale, son.

Sept. 16

Justin and Rebecca Hogue, Traskwood, daughter.

Destiny Garrison, Mabelvale, daughter.

Sept. 17

Jewel and Shenesia Spencer, Litle Rock, daughter.

Sept. 18

Tamekia Franklin, North Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 19

Cody and Ashley Bearden, Scott, son.

Sept. 21

Aya Williams, Little Rock, son.

Kevin and Brittney Newton, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 22

Jackie Porchay and Charles Archard, Little Rock, daughter.

Kevin and Dominique Miller, Jacksonville, Son.

Charmel Patterson and Devin Meredith, Little Rock, son.

Blake and Michelle Hogue, Cabot, daughter.

Sept. 23

Nirvonna King, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 24

Diarria Dukes, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 28

Akilah and Kendrick Benson, Little Rock, son.

Chris and Madelyn Benton, Little Rock, son.

Chiquitta Moore, Sherwood, son.

Sept. 29

Matt and Stephanie Turner, Maumelle son.

Tara Skinner, Little Rock, daughter.

Jessica Jackson, Little Rock, son.

Marriage Licenses

Michael Aguirre, 22, of San Antonio, Texas and Joseph Shaw, 26, of Bonnerdale.

Lynnah Selman, 75, and Janice Downing, 61, both of Little Rock.

Martin Brown, 30, and Jacob Carter, 29, both of Little Rock.

Stephan Seng, 43, of Overland Park, Kan. and Elizabeth Nestrud, 43, of Little Rock.

Eugene Nyamugenda, 29, and Julienne Uwingabire, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

16-4168. Julie Green v. Joe Green.

16-4171. Mansour Nourizadeh v. Holly Simpson.

16-4180. Jeanette Tumlinson v. Bobby Tumlinson Jr.

16-4184. T.J. West v. Amanda Bohannan.

16-4182. Angela Wilson v. Ricky Ventress.

16-4184. Elizabeth Dearing v. Michael Dearing.

16-4185. Jessica Howard v. Damon Howard Sr.

GRANTED

16-1851. Jordan Kephart v. Daniel Kephart.

16-2561. Misti Conrad v. Edward Conrad.

16-3592. Edward Girard v. Cynthia Kitchens.

Metro on 10/28/2016