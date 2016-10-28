Ex-aide in Garland County arrested

HOT SPRINGS -- The former administrative assistant for the Garland County judge was arrested Tuesday morning on six felony counts alleging fraudulent use of a county credit card, including personal purchases for items that included Arkansas Razorbacks tickets and a tuxedo for her dog.

Kristi Lyn Goss, 43, of Hot Springs turned herself in shortly after 9 a.m. after a monthslong investigation that began when the county's financial department discovered irregularities in May.

Four counts involve amounts more than $25,000, and the two other counts involve amounts of more than $5,000.

Goss was released later Tuesday from the Garland County jail on $50,000 bond.

Goss had been employed by the county since 2004 and was terminated June 3, 2016. She reportedly left her position at the end of May, after the allegations came to light.

Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Terri Harris originally filed seven counts against Goss, but the affidavit was amended Monday to six counts.

According to the affidavit filed by David Moss, a special agent for Arkansas State Police, legislative auditor Jimmy Locke discovered 3,722 charges that had been made on the credit card between December 2011 and May 2016 and confirmed $70,523.64 in personal purchases made by Goss.

Locke also identified $92,074.48 in additional purchases that are suspected to be personal in nature, based on the names of the businesses where the purchases were made. The total amount of unauthorized purchases was $162,598.12, the affidavit said.

Locke noted he was still waiting on records for additional purchases totaling $191,887.78, the majority of which were unauthorized but were not confirmed as personal.

Some of the confirmed personal purchases listed in the affidavit included payments for Goss' electric bills of more than $4,400; payments for cellphone bills of more than $4,900; payments for tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks games totaling $975; car payments totaling $1,200; payments for her personal real estate taxes totaling $1,895; hotel gift cards totaling more than $1,850; a diamond bracelet for $128.98 and sequin throw pillows for $87.98.

Other items included online purchases of clothes and a tuxedo for Goss' dog that coincided with her children's prom, county human resources Director Valerie Dodge told Moss.

County Judge Ricky Davis told investigators that Goss was responsible for ordering and purchasing IT-type equipment for the county as well as paying various bills. She would purchase items using the county credit card account number, but the actual card was kept by Mary Culpepper, Davis' chief of staff who also served as Goss' immediate supervisor.

Davis said that when he was informed by Garland County Comptroller Susan Ashmore about some county bills not being paid on time and the outstanding balance on the credit card, he and Culpepper spoke to Goss.

Further investigation revealed the personal and unauthorized purchases made by Goss, and Davis said he immediately contacted Harris and the Legislative Audit.

State Desk on 10/28/2016