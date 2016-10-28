Family sues Amazon over hoverboard that burned $1M house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A family is suing Amazon for selling a hoverboard blamed for starting a fire that burned their $1 million home in Nashville.

The Tennessean reports that the Fox family's lawsuit says Amazon had information about the dangers of the product before the Jan. 9 fire.

The lawsuit was filed in Davidson County Circuit Court late Wednesday. It targets 10 defendants, including Amazon and retailers on its website.

The lawsuit says the listed seller of the hoverboard, "W-Deals," is a sham business registered to a New York City apartment and hasn't responded to lawyers.

It claims the family was sold a counterfeit product from China.

The family is seeking $30 million in damages, plus possible additional financial penalties.

An Amazon representative said the company doesn't comment on pending cases.