George wins individual title, leads Hogs to eighth straight XC crown
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 11:36 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Arkansas won its eighth straight men’s SEC cross country championship Friday morning in Fayetteville, led by individual champion Alex George.
The Razorbacks, which have won 24 SEC titles in 26 years and 41 of 43 dating back to the Southwest Conference, beat runner-up Ole Miss, scoring 25 points to the Rebels' 38.
George, a junior, ran a 23:24.9 to edge Ole Miss runner-up Sean Tobin by nine seconds. He led four Razorbacks in the top six and five in the top nine in a dominant performance.
Junior Jack Bruce finished fourth, senior Frankline Tonui fifth, sophomore Andrew Ronoh sixth and junior Austin Dalquist ninth to round out the scoring Razorbacks.
