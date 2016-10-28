Hogs seeking to extend cross country dominance

FAYETTEVILLE -- After a brief interruption by Alabama, the SEC men's cross country championships have returned to normalcy.

Arkansas is dominating again.

The Razorbacks, running at home on their Agri Park course at 11 a.m. today, will go for their 24th SEC title in 26 races since joining the conference.

Arkansas won 16 consecutive SEC titles from 1991-2006 before Alabama interrupted the streak by winning the meet in 2007 and 2008.

The Razorbacks started a new winning streak in 2009 and will go for their eighth consecutive title today.

Arkansas is ranked No. 5 nationally. Ole Miss, ranked No. 11, could pose a threat to the Razorbacks.

Alabama senior Antibahs Kosgei is the the defending SEC individual champion.

Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said the Razorbacks aren't thinking about beating Kosgei or the Rebels -- or anyone else for that matter.

"We're just worried about ourselves and putting our best race together," Bucknam said. "We're not focused on any one team or any one individual. We're not focused on the weather. We're not focused on the course."

Arkansas senior Christian Heymsfield, who finished second at last year's SEC meet, is out with a stress fracture.

Returning Razorbacks who finished in the top 10 last year are senior Frankline Tonui (third) and juniors Alex George (fifth), Austen Dalquist (sixth) and Jack Bruce (10th).

Bucknam said several Arkansas runners have a shot to win the individual title, saying all of them are capable, talented and fit.

"But you talk to those guys and it's not about what place they are on the team, it's about beating who we're running against.

"We all know it's a tough battle and an SEC championship is hard to win. There are outstanding athletes in this race from a lot of different schools."

Arkansas sophomore Andrew Ronoh has been slowed by an injury this fall, but Bucknam is hopeful he'll be able to run today.

"He's done a very, very good job over a long haul to get healthy," Bucknam said. "We'll check his fitness level, but he's a very talented athlete who wants to contribute."

Two weeks ago Arkansas finished second to Oregon at the Pre-Nationals meet in Terre Haute, Ind.

"I feel good about the team," Bucknam said. "They've been working awfully hard. I've been very, very impressed with this group of athletes and the type of work they put in.

"They've never shied away from anything that I put out for them to do during the training session. Hopefully, they will put that to good use."

