Hogs shake off cold shooting, blow out Central Missouri

— Dusty Hannahs scored a game-high 17 points to lead the way as Arkansas pulled away from Central Missouri for a 87-60 win in its exhibition opener Friday in Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks took over in the second half and led by as much as 31 after a slow start. Junior point guard Jaylen Barford had 10 points and eight rebounds while Manny Watkins contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists as the Hogs overcame a cold 1 of 18 3-point shooting night.

Arkansas led 41-31 at halftime and broke the game open early in the second half by scoring eight straight points off transition. A Dustin Thomas steal led to a Hannahs layup, then Daryl Macon flung back-to-back three-quarter court passes to Barford and Hannahs for and-one layups to extend the lead to 52-34.

Central Missouri led early and the game was back and forth for much of the first half. Arkansas led just 28-27 with less than five minutes remaining in the first half before closing with a 13-4 run to take a 41-31 lead into the break. The Razorbacks shot just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening half, while Central Missouri hit 4 of 10.

Arkansas held Central Missouri to 36 percent shooting in the second half. The Razorbacks forced 19 turnovers, scored 21 points off them and 14 in transition.

All 12 Razorbacks scored. Arkansas outscored Central Missouri 50-16 in the paint.