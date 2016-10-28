Police seek 30-year-old as person of interest in death of Arkansas man

Hot Springs police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a 23-year-old man earlier this week.

In a news release, police said they are looking for 30-year-old Juneau Courtney Willis. The department’s criminal investigative division wants to speak to him about the fatal shooting of Kendell Baugh.

Baugh was taken to National Park Medical Center in a private vehicle sometime before 4 a.m. Monday, Arkansas Online previously reported. He was in critical condition after being shot, police said. He later died.

Anyone with information on Willis’ location can call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.