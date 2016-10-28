Home /
Police seek 30-year-old as person of interest in death of Arkansas man
This article was published today at 5:03 p.m.
Hot Springs police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a 23-year-old man earlier this week.
In a news release, police said they are looking for 30-year-old Juneau Courtney Willis. The department’s criminal investigative division wants to speak to him about the fatal shooting of Kendell Baugh.
Baugh was taken to National Park Medical Center in a private vehicle sometime before 4 a.m. Monday, Arkansas Online previously reported. He was in critical condition after being shot, police said. He later died.
Anyone with information on Willis’ location can call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police seek 30-year-old as person of interest in death of Arkansas man
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.