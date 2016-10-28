• Jamie Otis was charged with felony vandalism after police said he used a sledgehammer to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, saying he first wanted to auction it off to raise money for the women who claim to have been groped by the Republican presidential candidate.

• Mitchel Craddock, a groom-to-be, and a group of friends traveled to a remote Tennessee cabin for a bachelor party and returned home to Michigan with a stray dog that they had fed when it approached looking for food, as well as her litter of seven puppies they found in a nearby den.

• Ian McInnes, 33, a part-time police officer from Cuyahoga, Ohio, is being investigated to see whether he broke any laws by accidentally firing a shot, while cleaning his pistol at his home, that lodged in a classroom wall at a nearby day care center with children and teachers inside.

• Glenda Blackwell, 57, of Leicester, N.C., said that while trying to show her husband that buying lottery tickets is a waste of money when he asked her to buy him two Powerball tickets, she instead bought a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket that won $1 million.

• Quinton Clayton, 20, was arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful mischief after police in Barre, Vt., accused him of using a stolen bow and arrow to shoot and kill a 23-year-old mare named Bunny.

• Erin Hatzi of Portland, Ore., said her red Subaru disappeared from her driveway and then was returned the next day with an apology note and $30 in gas money after a woman who was asked by a friend to pick up a car in the neighborhood took the wrong red Subaru, police said.

• Todd Kuehm, owner of Farms View Roadstand in Wayne, N.J., said security cameras recorded four thieves pulling up to the farm stand in a van three different times in a single night to steal nearly 200 pumpkins worth more than $2,000.

• Amy Varcoe, a spokesman for UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, Iowa, said a hospital pharmacy technician has admitted replacing the potent painkiller fentanyl in about 250 vials with saline solution, which was then administered to as many as 731 patients.

• Christian "CJ" Hackett, 8, of Bethlehem, Pa., decided to donate all his birthday money, $356.36, to the city's mounted police patrol, saying he made the decision because he likes horses, such as the therapy horses he rode that helped him deal with learning and behavioral problems.

