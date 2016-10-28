Man accused of traveling to Arkansas to have sex with woman, her 12-year-old daughter

Faulkner County authorities said a Memphis man traveled to Conway earlier this month for the purpose of engaging in sex acts with a woman and her 12-year-old daughter.

Michael Willins, 38, is accused of posting an ad online looking for “taboo things” in September, according to a probable-cause affidavit. An undercover agent, posing as a woman with a 12-year-old daughter, replied to the ad and began communicating with him. During those conversations, Willens described the sexual situations he wanted to pursue, the affidavit said.

Authorities said that sometime around Oct. 13, Willens said he would make the three-hour trip to Conway to meet the woman and her daughter. Willens arrived in Conway about 4:45 p.m. Oct. 13 in a black Nissan, the affidavit said. He was apprehended before he reached the apartment.

Investigators found condoms, lubricant, a sex toy and an empty prescription bottle for Cialis, a drug that treats erectile disfunction, in the Nissan.

When he was interviewed by the investigator who posed as the woman, Willens admitted that he’d made plans to travel to Conway “for the purpose of sexual contact with an adult female and the underage 12-year-old female,” the affidavit said. Willens then told the investigator that he wouldn’t have had sex with anyone who was underage.

Willens was charged with conspiracy to commit rape. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court at 9 a.m.