Little Rock home prominently featured on popular sitcom for sale at $950,000

The Villa Marre, a downtown Little Rock home whose exterior was prominently featured on the television sitcom Designing Women, is on the market.

Real estate agent Tony Curtis is selling the 4,847-square-foot property at 1321 S. Scott St. on behalf of RWL Investments with a list price of $950,000. Also being sold with the "Sugarbaker House" is a 2,247-square-foot carriage house with three rental units.

Curtis said the Villa Marre has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2 parlors, a library, kitchen and formal dining room. It also has a basement that is not included in the listed square footage.

The property is being used as an event space. Ensuring events already scheduled for the venue will still be held will be part of the sale contract, Curtis said.

From 2002 until 2011 it was a private residence and Curtis said from 1979 until 2002 it served as a tour house for the Quapaw Quarter Association. Curtis said he would market the property as both a private residence and an event space.

Designing Women aired on CBS from 1986-93.

-- Chris Bahn