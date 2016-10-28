Arkansas woman killed after vehicle overturns on state highway

An Arkansas woman died when her vehicle collided with another vehicle and overturned after she drove onto Arkansas 45 north of Hackett on Tuesday, authorities said.

Willa Mills, 76, of Greenwood was driving a 2009 Nissan west on Mount Zion Road toward the intersection with the state highway around 11:45 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Mills' vehicle entered the intersection after failing to yield, the report said. The driver's side of Mills' vehicle was then struck by a 2014 Ford headed north, and the Nissan overturned, the report said.

The Ford's driver, 25-year-old Brett McNeal of Springdale, was injured and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Mills' death is the 439th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.