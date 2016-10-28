Overpass project to shut I-49 lanes

Construction on Arkansas 72 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 for five nights beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Widening the Arkansas 72 overpass on I-49 will require the inside and outside lanes to be alternately closed in both directions in a 2-mile segment in the vicinity of the overpass from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Nov. 4, weather permitting.

One lane in each direction will remain open on I-49 during the work, the department said. Two lanes will remain open at all times on Arkansas 72. Traffic will be controlled with signs and barrels.

Metro on 10/28/2016