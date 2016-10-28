Penalties a problem for UAPB

To say that penalties have been a sore point for UAPB would be an understatement.

The Golden Lions are the most penalized football team in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. Coach Monte Coleman's squad has been called for 77 penalties through seven games this season, six more than Tennessee State and N.C. Central. They have penalized more than any team NCAA Division I -- FCS or FBS. The Golden Lions have more penalties than all but 12 teams in all three divisions of the NCAA.

They are also second in penalty yardage (705) in the FCS, trailing only N.C. Central (786), who has played one more game.

"I feel like I'm starting to sound a little like a broken record," Coleman said. "That's one of the things that's very disheartening. It's becoming an Achilles heel for us. It's costing us football games. It's third down and 20 and that changes your whole play calling."

Indeed, the Golden Lions rank in the bottom 10 in the FCS in opponent's third-down conversion rate, as they convert nearly 45 percent of the time. Combined with their own conversion rate of 33 percent, UAPB is often behind the eight ball.

The Golden Lions have been penalized at least 10 times in five of seven games this year. Perhaps most frustrating for Coleman and his staff is the fact that it doesn't appear to be getting better. UAPB matched its season-high with 14 infractions against Southern last week.

Coleman thinks that the solution is simple: Practice what they preach.

"We discuss it with the coaches in practice, to make sure that we're not doing it in practice," he said. "If you're making those mistakes in practice, it's going to carry over to the game. We're going to monitor that in practice and if they make those mistakes, we're going to penalize them in practice. Nobody wants to violate the rules, and it's something that we're conscious of. We've got to abide by the rules."

Homecoming, part 3

For the third consecutive week, the Golden Lions will be playing in a homecoming game.

Two weeks ago, in Pine Bluff, UAPB hosted Alabama A&M for its homecoming. Last week, the Golden Lions squared off against Southern in the Jaguars' homecoming in Baton Rogue. This week, they'll face Grambling State in the Tigers' homecoming.

"It's not my homecoming, so I don't have to deal with all the stuff," Coleman joked. "It's going to be very hostile. They have to deal with all the people and the responsibilities, but I think they'll be all right. Grambling is probably the best team in the SWAC right now."

Trickery

Against the Jaguars, someone other than Brandon Duncan attempted a pass for the first time this season. And it worked.

The Golden Lions tried a trick play against Southern, netting the second-longest play from scrimmage of the season when senior receiver Cody Swain connected with Willie Young for a 62-yard touchdown.

"Kind of a trick play. We threw the bubble screen to Cody and they pursued," Coleman said. "Willie was able to escape from the corner. It was a nice double pass, and he threw a big pass for us. We worked on it in practice and it was nice."

Boo-boos

In addition to having more penalties than any other team in the FCS, the Golden Lions rank dead last in sacks allowed per game. The 34 sacks they've allowed this season is only second to Mississippi Valley State's 36 (in 8 games) and (Football Bowl Subdivision leader) San Jose State's 38 (also in 8 games).

Coleman said that his team's protection issues don't come as a surprise.

"We've lost some players due to injury on the offensive line," Coleman said. "We've been shifting guys in and out -- been playing by committee. Last week, we gave up three sacks against a great, blitzing defensive team. We're getting better. Guys are taking responsibility and learning their positions."

The biggest injury on the offensive line was the loss of starting center, Jose Salavado, who broke his foot against Alabama State. Weakside linebacker Ascension Vela and defensive lineman Nicolas Stroud are both out for the season with a broken foot as well.

"Got a lot of guys on the sideline with crutches," Coleman joked. "That's the thing about the SWAC, it doesn't matter who you play, each week is going to be tough and you've got to have the next guy ready to play."

