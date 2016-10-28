Police: 2 gunmen rob used car business in Little Rock

Two robbers pointed guns at four men outside a used car business in Little Rock before forcing them inside and then making off with cash, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Lopez Used Auto Sales, 9000 W. 36th St.

The victims told investigators two robbers pointed pistols at them while demanding money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The gunmen ordered the men into the business, where the robbers got an undisclosed amount of cash before running away, the report said.

The robbers are described as black men who were each 25 to 30 years old. One stood 5 foot 8 inches tall and was wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants. The other was said to stand 6 feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.