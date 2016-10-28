Police: Mom, son arrested in lingerie heist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A mother and son team is facing charges after Albuquerque detectives say they tried to cover up an elaborate heist of bras and panties.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that 38-year-old April Romero and her 23-year-old son Pedro Coronel were arrested this week for lining shopping bags with foil to stymie shoplifting sensors from Victoria's Secret stores. Also arrested in connected with the alleged scheme was 26-year-old Valerie Coronel.

Albuquerque police detectives say the three made off with more than $17,000 in merchandise after stealing from the stores multiple times this summer.

Police confiscated hundreds of clothing items from Romero's home, including nearly 100 blouses from Express and more than 100 items of children's clothing.

All were charged with a fourth-degree felony of shoplifting.

It was not known if they had attorneys.