NW Previews

Desierto
77 R What begins as a hopeful journey to seek a better life becomes a harrowing and primal fight for survival when a deranged, rifle-toting vigilante chases a group of unarmed men and women along the U.S.-Mexican border. With Gael Garcia Bernal, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Alondra Hidalgo, Diego Catano, Butch McCain; directed by Jonas Cuaron. (1 hour, 34 minutes)
Harry & Snowman
86 Not rated Director Ron Davis takes a documentary look at the story of immigrant Harry DeLeyer and the plow horse he rescued from slaughter. (1 hour, 24 minutes)
Inferno
82 PG-13 A famous symbologist (Tom Hanks) wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia and teams up with a doctor (Felicity Jones) in a race against the clock to stop a madman (Ben Foster) from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world's population. With Omar Sy, Irrfan Khan, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ana Ularu, Ida Darvish; directed by Ron Howard. (2 hours, 1 minute)
