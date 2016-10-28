Razorback women win 17th SEC cross country title

Arkansas continued its domination of SEC running sports by winning the conference cross country championship Friday, its eighth straight conference title in cross country and track.

The victory was the program’s 17th cross country championship since joining the SEC in 1991. It came on the Razorbacks’ home course at the UA Agri-Park. The Razorbacks easily bested second-place Ole Miss, 46 points to 76.

Sophomore Devin Clark’s runner-up performance spearheaded the charge for the Razorbacks. She finished eighth in the meet last year, but ran a 20:18.6 to finish eight seconds behind Missouri's Karissa Schweizer, the individual winner.

Freshman Abby Gray finished ninth, senior Valerie Reina 10th, junior Therese Haiss 12th and junior Nikki Hiltz 13th to round out the scoring Razorbacks.