Rogers man gets probation for video voyeurism

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man was placed on state-supervised probation for attempting to film another man in a gym shower.

Jordan Rufo, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to video voyeurism, a Class D felony. His plea came under an agreement attorney Candice Smith reached with Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.

Rufo, 26, was arrested Jan. 10.

Rufo attempted to film another man in the showers at Planet Fitness in Bentonville, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A man was taking a shower when he saw a phone above the shower curtain pointing down at him, according to the report. The man tried to confront Rufo, but he fled with a phone in his hand, according court documents.

Rufo told police he tried to peek on the man in the shower with a cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Rufo’s guilty plea.

Rufo was placed on state-supervised probation for six years. He will be required to register as a sex offender. Rufo must pay $2,170 in court costs.

Rufo was ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors. He also was ordered not to have any contact with any Planet Fitness in Benton County.