School police chief scares away 'scary' clowns while jogging

YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police chief had a run in with two "scary" clowns who wound up running away when he turned around to take a swing at them.

York City School District Police Chief Mike Muldrow told the York Dispatch that he was jogging Wednesday with a friend when he heard leaves crunching behind him.

Muldrow turned around to see two young guys, about 12 or 13, wearing clown masks. One was carrying a big stick.

That's when the 42-year-old officer said he turned around, took a fighting stance and said, "Let's do it," while swinging in the clowns' general direction.

They ran away, and Muldrow resumed jogging.

The school district is one of several across Pennsylvania that's dealt with reports of people in scary clown masks in recent weeks.