Season stats for Arkansas football commitments
This article was published today at 8:47 a.m.
How Arkansas’ 2017 football commitments are faring:
PS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT;FOR SEASON
OL; KIRBY ADCOCK; 6-5; 300; Nashville; vs. Malvern
Helped Scrappers average 314.7 rushing and 227.1 passing yards a game
DE; RYDER ANDERSON;6-6; 230; 4.9; Katy, Texas; Sat. vs. Strake Jesuit
9 UT, 4 AT, 2 SA, 4 QB hurries, 1 FF
MALEEK BARKLEY; 5-11, 180; 4.45; Austin, (Texas) Lake Travis; at Vista Ridge
69-702 rushing, 11 TDs, 20-322 receiving, 2 TDs, 5-109 KOR
Ath; JARROD BARNES; 5-11; 172; 4.37; Cabot; vs. Fort Smith Northside
67-501 rushing, 7 TDs, 25-35-484 passing, 2 TDs, 7-96 receiving, 2 TDs, 1 int., 5-119 KOR, 1 TD, 47 yard int for score
S;MONTARIC BROWN; 6-1;180; 4.5; Ashdown; at Joe T. Robinson
59 TT, 4 ints. one for 71 yard score, 36-626 receiving, 5 TDs, 3-24 KOR, 13-114 PR
OL; SHANE CLENIN; 6-6; 295; 5.1 Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson; Season completed
60 pancake blocks, helped team average 381 rushing yards, 33 TT, 4 TFL
CB; JORDON CURTIS; 6-2, 185: 4.42; Jenks, Okla.; vs. Westmoore
8.5 TT, 1 int return for a score, 35-422 rushing, 6 TDs, 5-93 receiving
RB; CHASE HAYDEN; 5-11; 185; 4.47; Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School; vs. University School of Jackson
114-1188 rushing, 18 TDs, 8-115 receiving, 1TD, 2-40 PR, 3 UT
DB; KOREY HERNANDEZ; 5-11; 175; 4.5; Ellenwood, (Ga.) Cedar Grove; vs. McNair
42 TT, 17 PBU, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 int, 1 blocked punt, 1-9 rushing, 9-150 receiving, 2 TDs, 3-238 KOR, 2 TDs
QB; DAULTON HYATT; 6-4; 182; 4.62; Attalla, (Ala.) Etowah; Open date
96-137-1620 passing, 18 TDs, 1 int, 54-508 rushing, 4 TDs, 1-8 receiving
WR; KOILAN JACKSON; 6-3; 210; 4.52; Joe T. Robinson; vs. Ashdown
19-176 rushing, 3 TDs, 42-862 receiving, 8 TDs, 2-3-36 passing, 1 TD, 3 two-point convs, 6-136 PR, 1 TD, 2-13 KOR, 8 TT
CB;JARQUES MCCLELLION; 6-1; 180; 4.41;
Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage; vs. Norland
41 TT, 1 FF, 16 passes defended, 2 completions, 15-447 receiving, 4 TDs, 5-227 KOR
S;DERRICK MUNSON 6-0; 200; 4.6 ; Metairie, (La.) Rummel; Vs. Johns Curtis
86 TT, 5 TFL, 5 ints, 3-23 PR
WR; JONATHAN NANCE; 6-1;181; 4.44; Miss.Gulf Coast C.C.; Thurs. at Jones County J.C.
15–167 receiving
LB; JOSH PAUL; 6-2; 205; 4.76; New Orleans De La Salle; Thurs. Sci Academy
66 TT, 1 SA, 5 TFL, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD, 1 int, 1 blocked punt. 1-56 PR
TE; JEREMY PATTON; 6-6; 248; 4.59; Arizona Western College; Sat. vs. Glendale C.C.
7–71 receiving, 1 TD
OL; DALTON WAGNER; 6-9; 312; n/a; Richmond, (Ill.)
Richmond-Burton; vs. Lutheran
14 TT, .5 SA, 1 TFL
Ath. De’VION WARREN; 5-11; 168; 4.53; Monroe, (La.) Ouachita Parish; at Ruston
38-84-566 passing, 7 TDs, 81-836 rushing, 17 TDs
RB; MALEEK WILLIAMS; 5-11;215;4.42; Punta Gorda, (Fla.) Charlotte; at Port Charlotte
99-874 rushing, 16 TDs, 1-11 receiving, 4 TT
LAST WEEK: KIRBY ADCOCK (Helped offense to 150 rushing yards and 319 passing yards in 42-7 victory over Mena); RYDER ANDERSON (N/A in 42-7 victory over Tompkins); MALEEK BARKLEY (3-34 rushing, 1 TD, 2-3 receiving in 63-0 victory over Leander); JARROD BARNES (7-96 receiving, 2 TDs in 48-20 loss to Bryant); MONTARIC BROWN (4-69 receiving, 1-29 PR in 39-29 victory over Arkadelphia ); SHANE CLENIN (3 pancake blocks, helped team rush for 501 yards, 2 TT in 42-32 loss to Charleston); (JORDON CURTIS (6-163 rushing, 3 TDs, 1 TT in 55-13 victory over Yukon); CHASE HAYDEN (23-213 rushing, 2 TDs in 46-12 victory over Memphis Academy of Health Sciences); KOREY HERNANDEZ (4 TT, 2 PBUs, 2-25 receiving in 55-0 victory over Stone Mountain); DAULTON HYATT (8-16–107 passing, 2 TDs, 11-81 rushing, 1-8 receiving in a 56-26 loss to Scottsboro); KOILAN JACKSON (1-13 rushing, 6-109 receiving, 0-1 passing, 1-7 PR, 4 TT in 44-0 victory over Bauxite); JARQUES MCCLELLION (2-65 receiving, 8 TT, 1 FF, 2 pass defended, no passes completed against him in 70-21 loss to Navarre) DERRICK MUNSON (13 TT, 2 ints in 27-22 loss to Brother Martin); JONATHAN NANCE(1-14 receiving in 30-17 victory over Pearl River C.C.); JOSH PAUL (13 TT in 48-12 victory over St. James); JEREMY PATTON (No stats in 21-9 victory over Pima C.C.); DALTON WAGNER(2 TT in 34-20 victory over Woodstock); DE’VION WARREN(15-85 rushing, 10-27-161 passing, 2 TDs in 44-21 loss to West Monroe); MALEEK WILLIAMS (10-48 rushing, 3 TDs in 42-0 victory over Cape Coral)
