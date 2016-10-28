WALLY HALL: SEC games lack pizzazz, but bowl relevant

This isn't a great SEC football schedule with four teams on break this weekend, but there are a couple of games that could make a difference when bowls are announced.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are using their week off to fix what went wrong against Auburn, while Alabama and LSU are preparing for their showdown next week in Baton Rouge. Vanderbilt is idle too.

Last week's predictions were just OK. Should have seen the Middle Tennessee victory over Missouri, but instead it was one of two losses with five victories. That brings the season record to 58-16.

Here are this week's predictions:

LOUISIANA-MONROE AT ARKANSAS STATE

Things are looking better for the Red Wolves coming out of their second off week than they were when ASU was 0-4 coming out of its first bye three weeks ago. The Red Wolves have won two in a row and the defending Sun Belt champions are looking to stay atop the conference standings against the 2-5 Warhawks. The Red Wolves need to get this one settled sooner than later because they have a short turnaround with a game next Thursday night. Arkansas State 31-17

AUBURN AT OLE MISS

The Rebels should have no doubt that they need to put more defenders in the box to stop the Tigers run game, but they also need to self-impose a bowl ban for this season to appease the NCAA. Yes, the 3-4 Rebels will get bowl eligible, but they can't help themselves this week. Auburn is really peaking, as witnessed last week against Arkansas. Gus Malzahn already had a good defense and now the offense is a running machine. Auburn 30-28.

FLORIDA-GEORGIA

This game is in Jacksonville, Fla., and is known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Both teams had last Saturday off, but the Bulldogs need more than that to fix what's wrong. The Gators defense may be the fourth best in the SEC (behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Auburn) and the offense can score just enough points to win. Florida 27, Georgia 17.

KENTUCKY AT MISSOURI

The Tigers (2-5) are winless in SEC play; the Wildcats are second in the SEC East. That's like being sixth in the SEC West, but it is still better than being in the cellar with Missouri. The Wildcats should be within a game of bowl eligibility after this weekend. Kentucky 24-21.

SAMFORD AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

Before you throw this baby out with the bath water, remember Samford handed Central Arkansas its only loss of the season and the Bears are a good football team. Samford won't win this battle of Bulldogs, but they might make it a little more competitive than the rebuilding home team would like, and this might be Mississippi State's last shot at a victory. Mississippi State 31-21.

TENNESSEE AT SOUTH CAROLINA

The Volunteers had a week off after suffering a beatdown at the hands of Alabama. They needed the time off, but maybe not for this specific game. The Gamecocks are worse than expected. Will Muschamp is not proving to be the answer, much like Kirby Smart isn't at Georgia. The Vols are trying to stay within a tiebreaker of Florida for the SEC East and should win out, meaning they need Arkansas to beat the Gators next week. Tennessee 35-17.

NEW MEXICO STATE AT TEXAS A&M

Going to be a lot of Aggies in this game and the ones from New Mexico may pay for the whipping Alabama put on A&M last week. The visiting Aggies are 2-5 and the home team Aggies need a game to rebuild some of their confidence. Texas A&M 42-14.

Sports on 10/28/2016