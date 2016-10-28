Teen held in fatal Osceola shooting

OSCEOLA -- Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in the Oct. 12 fatal shooting of an Osceola man, Osceola Police Chief David Gladden said.

Zebarious Hawkins of Osceola was charged with capital murder in the slaying of John Williams.

Gladden said Williams, 28, was shot in the back at his Parkway home in the Mississippi County town of 7,400 people. He was pronounced dead at his residence by Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey.

Witnesses reported seeing two people leaving the home after the shooting, and Gladden said someone provided video of two people chasing Williams before the gunfire.

Hawkins was arrested Monday while he was in the Mississippi County jail in Luxora. He had been arrested previously for aggravated assault, the police chief said. He is being held in the jail without bail on the capital murder charge.

Gladden said police also are looking for Harold Weeden, 17, of Osceola in the shooting.

Anyone with information about Weeden is asked to call the Osceola Police Department at (870) 563-5213.

State Desk on 10/28/2016