Trump campaign downplays Clinton cash advantage

WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign on Friday downplayed federal filings showing Hillary Clinton with an $85 million cash advantage in the final stretch of the campaign.

New fundraising records show her campaign and joint accounts with Democrats had $153 million in the bank as of last week. That's more than double the $68 million the Republican's campaign and partnership committees had on hand.

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence said the campaign's message matters more than "dollars and cents" and it's up to Trump to decide if he wants to plunge more of his personal fortune into the campaign. The latest contribution reports, up to date as of Wednesday, show he had given only about $33,000 this month — far short of the $2 million he typically gives.

Clinton's continued fundraising edge in the latest filings, which cover the first 19 days of the month, helps ensure the Democratic nominee can maintain her sprawling political operation in the frantic final days of the race. She maintains a staff of more than 800 — several times larger than Trump's — and has spent more on advertising than the Republican has every single week of the race.

Still, Pence said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he senses "real momentum" in the Republican campaign.

"This week, I saw all the headlines: 'The race is over. It's over and done.' That's just not what I see out there," Pence said.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.