UA coaches pursue Michigan commitment

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and his staff hit the road recruiting again Thursday after conducting on-campus practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of Bielema's Thursday stops was to Florence High School in Alabama to check on highly regarded safety target J'Marick Woods. Defensive line coach Rory Segrest accompanied Bielema.

Woods, 6-4, 205, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, committed to Michigan in March, but the Razorbacks coaching staff has continued to pursue him, and Woods said he appreciated Bielema and Segrest showing up at the school.

"It really makes me feel like I'm a top priority when they come see you," Woods said.

He reports scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Vanderbilt, Duke and Penn State.

The Hogs' 56-3 loss to Auburn was disappointing to Woods, but he also sees an opportunity.

"Just a little bit, you like to see them win games like that, but at the end of the day it's college football and things happen," Woods said. "That's why they're recruiting me, so I can come in and help that problem."

Florence Coach Jason Wallace said Woods' work ethic and being a student of the game are two of his best assets.

"He loves the game and he never settles," Wallace said. "His work ethic shows that. If there's something he feel like he needs to work on, he's going to work until he gets it."

Woods officially visited Arkansas for the Alabama game on Oct. 8, along with his parents, sister and brother. He said he plans to officially visit Michigan, Duke and Mississippi State.

Arkansas' Oct. 15 34-30 victory over Ole Miss in Fayetteville impressed Woods.

"That was a good win for them," Woods said. "It caught of lot of people's eyes to know Arkansas wasn't a joke or anything. They're a team you have to go through in the SEC West."

Woods said his parents and siblings raved about the trip to Arkansas. Woods said he and his parents talk often about the recruiting process.

"They still give me their feedback on Arkansas and the rest of the schools recruiting me pretty hard," he said. "We talk about to all of the time."

HAWKS 5 DRAWS NOTICE

Arkansas 2019 point guard commitment Justice Hill drew praise from ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi with his performance at the Elite 80 Camp in Dallas over the weekend.

Hill, who committed to the Hogs in February, is one of five starters for the 16-under Arkansas Hawks committed to the Razorbacks.

Connecticut and Texas heard about Hill's showing and reached out to Hawks founder Bill Ingram.

"They said they were going to keep recruiting him," Ingram said. "I stated to them I thought he was 100 percent committed and they said well we're just checking and since it's so early they're going to keep recruiting him."

Hill, 5-11, 160 pounds, of Little Rock Christian, placed second to North Little Rock sophomore guard Colin Moore in the Elite 80 dunk contest.

The other Hawks pledged to the Hogs are junior forwards Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga., and Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview, junior guards Isaiah Joe, 6-2, 160, of Fort Smith Northside, and Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, of Jonesboro.

"I'm sure the other guys are going to keep getting recruited," Ingram said. "I know Reggie is. I know Kansas is going to keep recruiting Reggie because they told me there were."

PROSPECTS GALORE AT JOE T.

Arkansas Razorbacks fans in central Arkansas can watch two future Hogs tonight when Joe T. Robinson hosts Ashdown at 7 p.m.

Senators receiver Koilan Jackson, 6-3, 210, 4.52, committed to the Hogs in April while Panthers' safety Montaric Brown, 6-1, 180, 4.5, pledged to Arkansas in late July.

Several junior prospects will also be on the field.

Robinson junior athlete Nathan Page, 5-11, 180, 4.5, and Ashdown junior cornerback LaDarius Bishop, 6-0, 180, 4.56 are strong candidates to receive scholarship offers from Arkansas in the future.

Bishop has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor and Texas-San Antonio. Robinson sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Elliott Harris, 6-4, 305, has a chance to be a highly recruited prospect.

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. is expected to attend the game.

