VIDEO: Entergy demolishes North Little Rock power plant

An Entergy employee who holds the title of “master blaster” set off a series of charges to demolish the Cecil Lynch power plant in North Little Rock on Friday.

Reporters and Entergy officials donned hard hats, safety goggles and orange earplugs to watch from afar as a skinny gray smokestack and its companion, a squatter generating unit that housed boilers, crashed to the ground at 1:05 p.m.

The natural gas plant, located across the Arkansas River from the Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport, was built in 1946, sits on a 130 acres and hadn’t been operational since 2013, an official said.

The plant was retired as part of an ongoing plan to modernize the company’s generating portfolio and provide low-cost power to customers, Entergy said in a news release.