Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 28, 2016, 11:01 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps win over Central Missouri

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 10:16 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-left-and-junior-moses-kingsley-go-through-practice-wednesday-march-9-2016-at-bridgestone-arena-in-nashville-tenn

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson, left, and junior Moses Kingsley go through practice Wednesday, March 9, 2016, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.


FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Mike Anderson recaps the Razorbacks' 87-60 exhibition win over Central Missouri on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps win over Central Missouri

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online