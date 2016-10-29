1 man dead after overnight shooting in Monticello, official says

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Monticello on Saturday, a county official said.

Larry Scogin, a deputy coroner for Drew County, said the 25-year-old was shot multiple times sometime around 2 a.m. He thought there was also a female victim who survived the shooting, he said.

Scogin declined to release the name of the victim, unsure if his family had been notified.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said the agency would release more information on the homicide later Saturday afternoon.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more.

