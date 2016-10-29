Home /
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Monticello, official says
This article was published today at 1:21 p.m.
Monticello
A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Monticello on Saturday, a county official said.
Larry Scogin, a deputy coroner for Drew County, said the 25-year-old was shot multiple times sometime around 2 a.m. He thought there was also a female victim who survived the shooting, he said.
Scogin declined to release the name of the victim, unsure if his family had been notified.
Bill Sadler, a spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said the agency would release more information on the homicide later Saturday afternoon.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 1 man dead after overnight shooting in Monticello, official says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.