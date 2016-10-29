Sex offenders' networking ban appealed

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a free-speech challenge to a North Carolina law banning registered sex offenders from using Facebook and other social networking sites that minors can join.

On Friday, the justices agreed to review a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling that upheld the law. The high court acted on an appeal from Lester Packingham, who was convicted of violating the law after maintaining a Facebook account under a different name.

A lower state court had found the law violated free-speech rights by preventing a wide range of communication.

Packingham initially was convicted in 2002 of taking indecent liberties with a child in Carbarrus County, near Charlotte. He was convicted in 2012 of violating the social networking law after police in Durham found his Facebook page.

His posting was innocuous, celebrating the dismissal of a traffic ticket and declaring, "God is good."

The case, Packingham v. North Carolina, 15-1194, will be argued in the winter.

8 hurt while evacuating burning airliner

CHICAGO -- Flames and heavy black smoke poured from the side of an American Airlines jet that aborted takeoff and caught fire on the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday, forcing 170 crew and passengers to evacuate and resulting in eight injuries, authorities said.

Pilots on American Airlines Flight 383 bound for Miami reported an engine-related mechanical issue, according to airline spokesman Leslie Scott. She said seven passengers and a flight attendant with minor injuries were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Footage from the scene showed the Boeing 767, sitting on the runway with flames underneath and shooting from one side along with plumes of smoke. The right wing was drooping toward the ground and appeared to have partially melted.

Passengers came down emergency slides, hurrying across grass next to the runway as emergency vehicles surrounded the plane.

Buses picked up the passengers and brought them back to the terminal, to be placed on another flight to Miami Friday evening, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the plane made an emergency stop around 2:35 p.m. after experiencing a problem during takeoff. An earlier FAA statement said the plane had blown a tire.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, spokesman Keith Holloway said.

Official: No voter fraud in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- While a TV station reported finding at least three instances in which votes appeared to have been cast in recent elections under the names of dead people, the city's Republican election commissioner said it didn't represent intentional fraud.

WPVI-TV dug through a decade's worth of election and death records in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

Al Schmidt, a GOP election commissioner, said the station brought 20 cases to his attention. His office investigated and found three types of error: Some voters were alive and mistakenly listed on death rolls; some had the same or similar names to dead people in their voting precinct and erroneously signed in the wrong space at the polls; or poll workers accidentally scanned the wrong barcode on the voter rolls.

In each case, the person voting did so only once, he said. "There is no voter fraud in these cases," he said.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of a "rigged" election, saying large-scale voter fraud is happening in the U.S. There is no evidence that such widespread fraud exists.

He's singled out Philadelphia as a city to watch, and has specifically raised concerns about votes made by dead people.

Hacker of celebrities given 1½ years

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 1½ years in prison for hacking into the email and online accounts of several female celebrities and stealing private information, including nude photos and videos.

Ryan Collins, 36, of Lancaster, was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge in Harrisburg to the prison term prosecutors agreed to recommend as part of a plea bargain.

Collins, a married father of 4-year-old twins, was a pornography addict who acknowledged getting involved in the hacking activity "for sexual gratification," according to presentencing memos filed by prosecutors and his attorney.

Collins pleaded guilty in May to one count of gaining unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information for gaining access to more than 100 Google and Apple accounts from November 2012 to September 2014.

Collins obtained the photos he collected by sending phishing emails to victims, which enabled him to access their Apple and Gmail accounts. He also ran a separate scam in which he solicited nude photos online by tricking women into believing he could hire them for modeling jobs, prosecutors said.

