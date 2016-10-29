Arkansas woman arrested in death of infant son

A Decatur woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old son, according to a news release from the Benton County sheriff's office.

Molly Sullivan, 22, was being held Friday at the Benton County jail, awaiting a bond hearing for a charge of first-degree murder, the release said. She was still in jail as of Saturday.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the boy's death and no further details were available.