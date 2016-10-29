ASU routs Louisiana-Monroe for third win in a row

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s improved defense got some help for the first time this season Saturday night.

ASU, buoyed after a first-month slide by a suddenly effective defense, got the aid of an explosive offense in another rout of its nearest Sun Belt Conference rivals.

Justice Hansen threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, and Chad Voytik threw for a score as ASU beat Louisiana-Monroe 51-10 at Centennial Bank Stadium. It was ASU's seventh consecutive victory over the Warhawks (2-6, 1-3), and the fifth in a row by two touchdowns or more.

ASU (3-4, 3-0 Sun Belt) gained 434 yards of total offense, while scoring touchdowns on its first two drives, then on five in a row to build as much as a 48-3 lead early in the third quarter.

Hansen completed 21 of 36 passes for 303 yards yards and touchdowns to Warren Wand, Chris Murray, Sterling Stowers and Blake Mack.

The rout started in a hurry, too.

Hansen completed three passes on the first drive, the last to running back Warren Wand who went 28 yards down the sideline for a touchdown, ASU’s first on its opening drive this year. On the next drive, he flipped a pass to Chris Murray, who was in motion, for a 3-yard score, and less than six minutes into the game the Red Wolves led 14-0.

Voytik, who started the first three games but hasn’t thrown a pass since Sept. 16, then connected with Wand on a 2-yard pass to make it 21-0.

Hansen found Sterling Stowers for an 8-yard score, Wand rushed for a 1-yard score and Hansen’s 6-yard run made it 42-3 at halftime.

At one point, ASU scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives as it scored a season-high point total and had its highest margin of victory over a Sun Belt team since beating Georgia State 52-10 in 2014, Coach Blake Anderson’s first season. Special teams and defense helped, too. Daryl Rollins-Davis' 78-yard kickoff return set ASU up at the Louisiana-Monroe 6 and led to Wand's 1-yard rush. Then, a Blaise Taylor interception, his second of the season, put ASU at the 26 and led to Hansen's 6-yard run.

Wand caught 4 passes for 65 yards with 2 touchdowns, more than his 11 yards rushing. Cameron Echols-Luper caught 3 passes for 66 yards. Johnston White rushed for 72 yards on 7 rushes, including a 50-yarder that set up an early score.

