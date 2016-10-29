Blair says EU exit deserves new vote

LONDON — The United Kingdom’s former political leader, Tony Blair, said Friday that the nation’s voters should be given another chance to weigh in on whether the U.K. should leave the European Union.

The former prime minister told the BBC that people are entitled to change their minds on the crucial decision — particularly since voters made the decision without knowing the exact terms of the precise relationship to come with Europe.

The 63-year-old Blair, who was prime minister from 1997 to 2007, has been dropping hints about a possible return to politics.

The British government has rejected organizing another vote.

The comments came as a judge in Northern Ireland dismissed the first legal challenge to the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union.

The case is separate from a landmark legal challenge being heard before Britain’s High Court, which argues that Parliament needs to act before Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger negotiations to leave the 28-nation bloc.