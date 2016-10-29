Clinton aide's emails lead to new FBI steps

WASHINGTON -- Newly discovered emails found on a computer seized during an investigation of former Rep. Anthony Weiner have prompted the FBI to make new inquiries related to Hillary Clinton's private email server, according to three people familiar with the deliberations.

FBI Director James Comey informed congressional leaders Friday that the agency would take "appropriate investigative steps" to determine whether the newly discovered emails contain classified information and to assess their importance to the Clinton server investigation.

The emails were found on a computer used jointly by Weiner and his wife, top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, said a person with knowledge of the inquiry. Federal officials have been examining Weiner's alleged sexually suggestive online messages with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The link to the Weiner inquiry was first reported by The New York Times.

Clinton, campaigning in Iowa, called on the FBI to release more information about its review of the emails.

[INTERACTIVE: 2016 election coverage]

"We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes," Clinton said at a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa. "The American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately."

Clinton noted that Americans across the country are already voting and that it is "imperative" that Comey explain the issue "without delay."

"We don't know all the facts," Clinton said. "Even Director Comey noted that this information may or may not be significant, so let's get it out."

Comey's announcement appears to restart the FBI's investigation of Clinton's server.

It was unclear what the new emails contained, who sent them, or what connection they might have to the yearlong investigation. The FBI investigation focused on whether Clinton sent or received classified information using a server in the basement of her New York home, which was not authorized to handle such messages. Abedin was interviewed by the FBI as part of its investigation.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the presidential election. It was immediately hailed by Republican nominee Donald Trump, who, told supporters at a New Hampshire rally that, "perhaps, finally, justice will be done."

"Hillary Clinton's corruption is on a scale we have never seen before. We must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office," Trump said, to cheers of "lock her up."

After deriding the FBI for weeks as inept and corrupt, Trump went on to praise the law enforcement agency.

"I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and the [Justice Department] are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made," Trump said. "This was a grave miscarriage of justice that the American people fully understand. It is everybody's hope that it is about to be corrected."

Later at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Trump denounced Clinton's response to Comey, claiming that she sought to "politicize" the FBI's actions by claiming that his letter was sent only to Republican lawmakers. It was sent to both Democrats and Republicans.

"The FBI would not have reopened this case at this time unless it was a most egregious criminal offense," Trump said. "Justice will prevail."

Democrats, meanwhile, questioned Comey's decision to reignite the email controversy so soon before Election Day.

Clinton campaign Chairman John Podesta said that the campaign has "no idea what those emails are and the director himself notes they may not even be significant."

He noted that Comey, in July, had said that "no reasonable prosecutor" would lodge such a case. And he said the campaign was "confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July."

Officials familiar with the inquiry said it was too early to assess the significance of the newly discovered emails. It is possible, they said, that some or all of the correspondence is duplicative of the emails that were already turned over and examined by the FBI.

'unrelated case'

In a brief letter to congressional leaders, Comey said the FBI, in connection with an "unrelated case," had recently "learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the Clinton investigation."

Comey wrote that he had been briefed on the new material Thursday. "I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation," he wrote.

He said he did not know how long it would take to review the emails, or whether the new information was significant.

An FBI spokesman on Friday declined to elaborate, and a spokesman for Attorney General Loretta Lynch declined to comment.

In an internal email to FBI employees, Comey wrote: "Of course, we don't ordinarily tell Congress about ongoing investigations, but here I feel an obligation to do so given that I testified repeatedly in recent months that our investigation was completed. I also think it would be misleading to the American people were we not to supplement the record." The Associated Press acquired the email Friday night.

Comey provided no details about the unrelated case that resulted in the finding of the new emails. A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the emails were "numerous."

The official said once informed of the find, Comey felt an obligation to inform Congress, since he had previously told lawmakers the investigation had been completed. As a technical matter, however, the Clinton investigation was never formally closed, the official said.

Abedin, who has worked for Clinton since the 1990s, is vice chairman of Clinton's presidential campaign. She exchanged thousands of emails with Clinton while serving as her deputy chief of staff at the State Department. She, like Clinton, used an email address routed through the private server.

Weiner resigned from his House seat representing New York in 2011 after he accidentally tweeted an explicit photo of himself that he had intended to send to a supporter.

Abedin and Weiner had been married in 2010 with former President Bill Clinton officiating. Abedin announced in August that she was separating from Weiner after a report in the New York Post about another sexting incident.

The federal inquiry into Weiner's contact with the teenager was sparked by a September report in the tabloid Daily Mail.

When he announced the FBI's findings in July, Comey said that Clinton had been "extremely careless" in her handling of classified material, which had been found among the emails exchanged on her private server.

He had said his investigators found evidence of potential violation of laws governing the handling of classified information.

In particular, he said investigators did not find evidence that there had been intentional mishandling of classified material or indications of disloyalty to the U.S. or efforts to obstruct justice.

Comey had come under enormous pressure from Republicans for his recommendation to bring no case against Clinton. Trump has repeatedly cited the decision as a sign of corruption endemic to Washington institutions and promised that, if elected, he would reopen the investigation.

Podesta on Friday cited the political pressure on Comey in questioning the director's actions, saying that Republicans had been "browbeating" career FBI officials "to revisit their conclusion in a desperate attempt to harm Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign."

"Director Comey's letter refers to emails that have come to light in an unrelated case, but we have no idea what those emails are and the director himself notes they may not even be significant," Podesta said.

cheers, confusion

Political leaders in both parties voiced amazement at the announcement coming so close to the election.

The Republican National Committee cheered the new attention on Clinton's emails as a potential turning point in the race.

"The FBI's decision to reopen their criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's secret email server just 11 days before the election shows how serious this discovery must be," Reince Priebus, the Republican committee chairman, said in a statement.

"This stunning development raises serious questions about what records may not have been turned over and why, and whether they show intent to violate the law."

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in a statement, also expressing shock at the timing of the FBI's announcement, which she said "played right into the political campaign of Donald Trump."

"The FBI has a history of extreme caution near Election Day so as not to influence the results," she said. "Today's break from that tradition is appalling."

Some lawmakers saw the announcement as a potential game changer for the election.

"A total bombshell," said Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., member of the House Homeland Security Committee. King predicted the FBI would not close its inquiry before the election, and said he believed Comey wanted the public to know of his move regardless of the outcome.

"He wants it all out there," King said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Clinton has "nobody but herself to blame."

"She was entrusted with some of our nation's most important secrets, and she betrayed that trust by carelessly mishandling highly classified information," Ryan, R-Wis., said in a statement.

"This decision, long overdue, is the result of her reckless use of a private email server, and her refusal to be forthcoming with federal investigators. I renew my call for the Director of National Intelligence to suspend all classified briefings for Secretary Clinton until this matter is fully resolved."

But there was confusion about the FBI's announcement and immediate calls from lawmakers in both parties for more information.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a frequent Clinton critic, called the letter "unsolicited and, quite honestly, surprising."

"Congress and the public deserve more context to properly assess what evidence the FBI has discovered and what it plans to do with it," Grassley said.

The Trump campaign also demanded the bureau provide additional details about what it found.

"We call on the FBI to immediately release all emails pertinent to their investigation. Americans have the right to know before Election Day," Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, wrote on Twitter.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the department learned about the FBI letter from news reports and did not get any notification from the FBI. Toner pledged the department would "cooperate to the full extent that we can."

Speaking at a Clinton rally in Florida, President Barack Obama also steered clear of the issue. White House spokesman Eric Schultz declined comment beyond reiterating Obama's continuing support for Clinton.

Information for this article was contributed by Rosalind S. Helderman, Matt Zapotosky, Sari Horwitz, Jenna Johnson, Tom Hamburger, Carol Morello and Adam Entous of The Washington Post; by Adam Goldman, Alan Rappeport, Michael S. Schmidt and Matt Apuzzo of The New York Times; by Michael Biesecker, Eric Tucker and Tami Abdollah of The Associated Press; and by Laura Litvan and staff members of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 10/29/2016