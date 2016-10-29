Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct.17

Shara Robinson and Kevin Johnson, Malvern, daughter.

Oct. 19

Mallory Dryden, North Little Rock, son.

Oct 20.

Cassandra Newton and Cameron Motes, Batesville, son.

Bridgette and Tony Barger, Benton, son.

Oct. 21

Shireka Hasan, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 22

Ariel and Cody Fielder, Paragould, son.

Jamesa Davis and Cody Spyker, Conway, son.

Oct. 23

Keeoshia Roe and Demarcus Tucker, Little Rock, daughter

Oct. 24

Kimberly and Jonathan Haverstick, Jacksonville, son.

Alisha and James Young, Beebe, daughter.

Oct. 25

Desiree and Bradley McConnell, Hot Springs, son.

Marriage Licenses

Bryan Green, 37, of Little Rock and Melanie Casey, 21, of Sherwood.

Billy Trent, 34, of North Little Rock and Natasha Gipson, 31, of Texarkana, Texas.

Tyler Crowe, 23, and Alexis Hosticka, 22, both of Maumelle.

Keith Tubbs, 25, and Brittany Flurry, 19, both of Nashville, Tenn..

Donald Bell, 34, and Fanta Starr, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Matthew Farmer, 25, and Kara Nixon, 24, both of Little Rock.

Thomas Tanner, 27, and Taylor Nolley, 24, both of Alexander.

Jeremy Calderon, 28, and Alicia Parks, 27, both of Sherwood.

Kristopher Kalson, 29, and Michelle Young, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jeremy Walker, 29, and Audra Williams, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

16-4181. TJ West v. Amanda Bohannan.

16-4187. Martha Rentera v. Joel Cardenas.

16-4192. Katherine Lacsina v. Leonor Lacsina.

16-4189. Cassandra Tilmon v. Dewayne Tilmon

16-4193. Angela Mahone v. Buford Mohone II.

16-4194. Anthony Adamsv. Shandria Adams.

16-4195. Derrick Reeves v. Jerri Reeves.

16-4196. Tyrone Perkins v. Darcel Perkins.

16.4198. Natae Slater v. Brandon Slater.

16-4199. Brandy Hoots v. Cory Hoots.

GRANTED

16-2599. Amber Montanaro v. Anthony Montanaro Jr.

Metro on 10/29/2016