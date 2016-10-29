Defense puts ASU where it expected

JONESBORO -- In August, Coach Blake Anderson had a blueprint for how the first few weeks of a season that started with high expectations would play out for Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves would be backed by a defense returning nine full-time starters and a handful of contributors that led the FBS last season in interceptions and defensive touchdowns.

For a variety of reasons, Anderson's plans went awry, as ASU limped to an 0-4 start. Anderson wondered whether he put too much pressure on his defense.

"I put probably too much pressure on all these guys," Anderson said Monday.

But ASU (2-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) enters today's 6 p.m. game against Louisiana-Monroe (2-5, 1-2) with what it considers to be a different team, sparked by consecutive victories and its status as one of three Sun Belt Conference teams yet to lose a league game.

What's more, ASU has won those games exactly how Anderson envisioned -- with its defense.

Two weeks ago, cornerback Chris Humes returned a fumble for a touchdown, the defense's first score after totaling eight last year. The week before, it held Georgia Southern to what was then a season-low 365 yards and to only three points after ASU's five turnovers.

After giving up 36.0 points and 494.5 yards per game in its four nonconference games, ASU's 16.5 points allowed per conference game is third in the Sun Belt, and its 310.0 yards allowed are second. It's also third against the pass (198.5) and the run (111.5).

Defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen said the group has "that swag back."

"The belief factor is back," linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster said. "When we were losing, guys didn't know what was going on. We knew we had the talent, we knew it was the same guys, but the confidence was just shot down."

Cauthen credits the victory over Georgia Southern and seeing a game plan succeed as the reasons for the turnaround.

"Winning helps a lot of things," Cauthen said. "A little bit of a taste of that, and you want more. It tastes pretty good."

Woodson-Luster points to a players only meeting held a day after a 28-23 loss to Central Arkansas. Eleven days after that game, the Red Wolves beat Georgia Southern; 10 days after that, they beat South Alabama.

"Everybody just came together and said, 'This is what we're going to do,' " he said.

A break from a tough nonconference schedule likely helped as much as anything. Toledo and Auburn, which beat ASU 31-10 and 51-14, respectively, each rank in the top 15 in the FBS in total offense. UCA, while in the FCS, ranks 12th in total offense there.

Georgia Southern, meanwhile, is 86th in total offense (386.9) and South Alabama is 105th (357.9).

But that reality hasn't stopped Anderson from noticing the differences. Rather than playing cautious, Anderson sees the team is more aggressive.

"Taking a deep breath, cut loose and playing, that's when we're at our best," he said. "That's what I've encouraged. Man, don't worry about making a mistake. If you do, make it full speed -- somebody will pick you up and cut loose and play with confidence."

The emergence of a pass rush hasn't hurt. ASU sacked South Alabama quarterbacks six times. Three of those came from senior defensive end Chris Odom, who also pressured Dallas Davis in throwing a second-quarter interception to Cody Brown.

ASU's schedule is going to help its defense, too, as its remaining opponents are not as accomplished as its nonconference foes on offense.

Louisiana-Monroe is 95th in scoring (24.4) and 85th in yards (388.4), and only one of its remaining opponents, Troy, ranks higher than 46th in either category. Five -- Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia State, New Mexico State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas State -- are 87th or worse in scoring.

The improvement and relief in the schedule are enough for Woodson-Luster, the team's leading tackler, to have forgotten about the rough start while leaning on an old cliche.

"We just buried the past and said we're going to finish strong," he said. "It ain't about how you start, it's about how you finish."

