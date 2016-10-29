Deliveryman held up at Hillcrest Kroger

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating after a deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint at a grocery store in Hillcrest, police said.

It happened about 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kroger store at 614 Beechwood St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 53-year-old victim, who works for Gourmet Foods International, told investigators he was on the store's east side when a gunman walked up and demanded cash.

The worker said he didn't have any money, at which point the assailant demanded a tablet the man was using in his delivery, the report said.

After getting the device, the gunman ran off to the west. He had not been arrested at the time of the report, though police were able to track the tablet to an area along JFK Boulevard in North Little Rock.

The robber is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 160 pounds. He was wearing a black scarf, a white T-shirt with black writing, and black jeans.

The latest holdup comes a little more than two weeks after three women were robbed Oct. 11 in the parking lot of the Kroger store in the Heights, which is about 2 miles north of the Hillcrest store. There was also an armed robbery in Hillcrest that night -- outside a coffee shop a block away from the Kroger at 2913 Kavanuagh Blvd. -- that investigators believe was committed by the same people, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if the robbery Thursday night was thought to be tied to the earlier holdups.

2 waving guns grab cash at dealership

Two robbers pointed guns at four men outside a used-car dealership in Little Rock before forcing them inside and then making off with cash, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Lopez Used Auto Sales, 9000 W. 36th St.

The victims told investigators two robbers pointed pistols at them while demanding money, according to a Little Rock police report. The gunmen ordered the men inside, where the robbers got cash before running away, the report said.

The robbers are described as black men about 25 to 30 years old. One was 5 feet 8 inches tall and wore a gray hoodie and dark pants. The other was said to be 6 feet tall and wore a black hoodie and dark pants.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made.

