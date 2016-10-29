Economy grows 2.9%; consumer spending slows

U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter after an uninspiring first half of the year as growth in business inventories and a soybean-related jump in exports helped cushion softer consumer spending.

The 2.9 percent annualized increase in gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced, was the biggest in two years and followed a 1.4 percent gain the previous quarter, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey called for 2.6 percent growth.

Consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, rose a less-than-projected 2.1 percent.

The data are in sync with the views of Federal Reserve policymakers that the economy is making slow and steady progress. At the same time, solid employment and steady income gains are a sturdy base for households to continue in the role as the economy's main driver of growth.

"The economy continues to move forward," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics Inc. in West Chester, Pa. "Domestic demand is resilient, though it's not blowing the doors off."

Consumer purchases grew at about half the pace as in the previous three-month period, and corporate investment in equipment declined for a fourth-straight quarter.

Business inventories rebounded in the third quarter after shrinking in the prior three months, contributing to growth for the first time since early 2015. Exports accelerated, adding the most to GDP since the final three months of 2013.

Trade and inventories are two of the most volatile components in GDP calculations.

Economists cautioned that the third-quarter growth was driven by several events unlikely to be repeated in the near future.

One of those events was a surge in shipments of American soybeans to South America, which suffered from a bad harvest. That helped lift exports 10 percent in the third quarter. Growth was also buoyed as businesses made new purchases to restock their inventories, after struggling to draw down on large stockpiles of goods in previous quarters.

"Obviously the headline number, 2.9 percent, was better than we've seen in several quarters," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan. "But as we looked at the details, they weren't as encouraging as the headline might suggest."

Ben Herzon, an economist at Macroeconomic Advisers, called the third-quarter GDP figure "solid" but "not a sign of persistent strength." Businesses that restocked inventories in the third quarter are unlikely to make as many purchases in the fourth, he said. And the surge in exports is unlikely to be repeated.

"While it's pretty good news for the third quarter, it's not as good for the fourth quarter," Herzon said.

The growth figures, combined with an uptick in consumer inflation, raised expectations for an increase in the federal funds rate in December, though not at the Fed meeting next week. Inflation remains below the Fed's target rate of 2 percent but is creeping closer to that level.

"On the margin, this report should support the argument that the economy could handle a very small rate of increase," said James Marple, senior economist at TD Economics.

The federal funds rate is the rate at which banks loan one another money overnight to meet reserve requirements. Changing the rate is a tool the Fed uses to influence the economy.

The benchmark rate affects short-term rates, including credit-card rates. But the real influence of the federal funds rate is on long-term borrowing costs, including the rate on mortgages and corporate debt. Those interest rates affect the prices of stocks, bonds, real estate and other assets.

Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at brokerage firm Stifel Nicolaus & Co., said Friday's GDP report probably increased the chances of an interest rate increase.

"For the Fed, improvement is improvement, and for some committee members, this modest advance will help bolster their argument for a near-term rate increase by the end of the year," she said.

Economists' GDP growth forecasts for the third quarter ranged from 1.3 percent to 3.6 percent. Friday's estimate is the first of three for the quarter, with the other releases scheduled for November and December when more information becomes available.

Gregory Daco, head of U.S. Macroeconomics at Oxford Economics, said the third-quarter results "may be as good as it gets in 2016." He forecasts slower growth of around 2 percent in the current October-December period.

"Going forward, we expect a modest expansion in economic activity, but we note the economy may be in a fragile equilibrium," Daco wrote in a research note.

The GDP report is the last on the overall state of the economy before the Nov. 8 presidential election, and the campaigns of Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton had differing reactions.

Trump deputy policy director Dan Kowalski said the "modest growth" was not good enough to warrant a continuation of Obama administration policies under Clinton.

"Growth hasn't risen above 3 percent for a full year in any year of the Obama presidency," he said. Trump's economic plan would produce 4 percent annual growth, Kowalski said.

"Decades of strong economic growth and global leadership have been replaced with low-paying jobs, global chaos and a national debt that has doubled under Obama-Clinton," Kowalski said.

Clinton senior policy adviser Jacob Leibenluft said the new data showed the economy has "made real progress coming back from the crisis."

"But Hillary Clinton believes there is still more we need to do to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," he said.

Clinton's economic plan "would create good-paying jobs through investments in infrastructure, innovation and education," while Trump's proposals "would risk another recession and cost jobs," Leibenluft said.

Information for this article was contributed by Shobhana Chandra of Bloomberg News, by Ana Swanson of The Washington Post, by Jim Puzzanghera of the Los Angeles Times and by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press.

