Enos, Smith take coordinated front on blame

FAYETTEVILLE -- The litmus tests for a football offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator being a good person aren't the same tests for being a good coordinator.

Especially for the short haul.

For the long, haul they usually coincide. Because the ones failing those extreme tests, no matter how brilliant they may be, generally aren't team players. And customarily, those that aren't team players don't instill the cohesion needed to be a successful team.

The reaction to extreme success and extreme failure generally defines a coordinator.

Even if it's a stretch, unselfish coordinators stress their unit's success occurred in part because of what their team's opposite side of the ball contributed.

When things sour, the coordinator talks like his team's other side of the ball didn't exist. The fault lies with himself, he will say.

On that score, give Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith and Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos both an A.

An A even as they and the man they work for, Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema, say their units deserve an F off of the Razorbacks' 56-3 defeat last Saturday at Auburn.

No Razorback from either unit could brag on anything out of Auburn.

Arkansas' pitiful defense, allowing Auburn its SEC-record 543 yards rushing, contributed to Arkansas performing pitifully on offense. Likewise, Arkansas' pitiful offense put its defense in a perpetual bind.

Postgame opportunities abounded for Enos and Smith to pass the buck to the other side of the ball.

Neither did.

"When we are on the sideline, we are not really in tune to what the offense is doing," Smith said. "We are kind of focused on us and our issues. We, as coaches, have to get our guys in better spots to make plays."

Enos disavowed all blame on anyone except himself. He didn't take the bait when asked about the pressure exerted on Arkansas' offense from its defense's inability to stop Auburn.

"I don't buy into that as much," Enos said. "We had opportunities to create some big plays. We had opportunities on third down to stay on the field, and we were unable to do that. We put our defense on the field way too much and way too quickly at times. We have to do our job. Our job is to score enough points to win, and we didn't do that."

Enos, a former head coach, and Smith, a veteran with college and NFL coaching experience, both know the Hogs' remaining season would be doomed if they resorted to pointing fingers.

More than ever during these final four games, they collectively require all hands pulling together.

Sports on 10/29/2016