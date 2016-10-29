Hornets rally from 19 down in second half to beat Heat

HORNETS 97, HEAT 91

MIAMI -- Kemba Walker scored 24 points to lead six Charlotte players in double figures and the Hornets erased a 19-point deficit in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 97-91 on Friday night.

Jeremy Lamb scored 16 points for the Hornets, who lost a first-round series in seven games to Miami last season -- albeit a very different looking Miami. Nic Batum and Marco Belinelli each scored 12 points for Charlotte.

Hassan Whiteside led Miami with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Goran Dragic scored 14 points and Dion Waiters added 13 for the Heat, who lost a home opener for the first time in nine years.

The Heat shot 47 percent in the first half, 28 percent in the second half.

Miami stretched an 11-point halftime lead out to 65-46 early in the third -- just before Whiteside went to the bench with his fourth foul, one of many issues in what became a total unraveling by the Heat.

Walker had a pair of three-pointers in a 12-0 Charlotte run, the Hornets added a separate 9-1 spurt later in the third and wound up taking their first lead on a runner by Ramon Sessions with 8:51 left.

The Hornets never looked back. Walker found Batum for a three-pointer with just under 3 minutes left to put the Hornets up 10. Miami got within three in the final moments, but no closer the rest of the way.

In other games Friday night, Kyrie Irving had 26 points and LeBron James scored 21, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers hold off DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors for a 94-91 victory. DeRozan had 32 points for Toronto in the first of four games scheduled between last season’s Eastern Conference finalists. Kevin Love had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs. … Andre Drummond had 12 points and 20 rebounds, helping Detroit rout the Orlando Magic 108-82 in what might have been the final home opener for the Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Tobias Harris scored 18 points for the Pistons. Ish Smith had 16 points and eight assists. Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 17 points. … Jeremy Lin had 21 points and just missed a triple-double in his Nets home debut, Brook Lopez scored 25 and Brooklyn got its first victory by beating the Indiana Pacers 103-94. Lin finished with nine rebounds and nine assists. … George Hill scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 13 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 96-89 in Utah’s home opener. … Russell Westbrook had 51 points and a triple-double and scored the winning points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 113-110 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns in Oklahoma City. Westbrook finished with 13 rebounds and 10 assists and took a career-high 44 shots. … Trevor Ariza scored 27 points, James Harden had 26 and the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-98 with Dirk Nowitzki missing from the Mavericks’ home opener. … Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Klay Thompson added 28 and the Golden State Warriors bounced back emphatically from a surprising season-opening loss to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114. After scoring only six points on five shot attempts in the first half, Stephen Curry asserted himself more with an array of inside and deep shots to finish with 23 points.

Sports on 10/29/2016