• Miranda Rader, 19, a Texas A&M student arrested on a drunken-driving charge after rear-ending a parked squad car in Bryan, Texas, is reported to have told police that at the time of the crash she was taking a topless selfie to Snapchat to her boyfriend.

• Ruslan Sokolovsky, 21, a Russian blogger under house arrest before his trial on charges that he played Pokemon Go in a church built on the supposed site where the family of the last Russian czar, Nicholas II, was killed, was accused of violating his detention when his girlfriend visited on his birthday.

• Matthew Cheeseman, the school superintendent in Perquimans County, N.C., said as many as 13 faculty and staff members were hurt, including one who was struck by a fire extinguisher, when they tried to break up a fight among five high school students.

• Jeff Wasserman, owner of Paradise Valley Resort & Club, a nudist resort in Dawson County, Ga., that attracts as many as 500 people on weekends, is planning to add an indoor pool and gymnasium that guests can use in winter.

• Kacey Bates, a sheriff's detective in Summit County, Utah, said deputies unhooked a swing from a play set to loop under the belly of a 100-pound mule deer that had fallen into a 7-foot-deep basement window well so they could hoist it to safety.

• Rodrigo Duterte, 71, the Philippine president noted for his foul language, said he has promised God not to curse any more, saying that while on a late-night flight, he heard a voice warn him: "If you don't stop epithets, I will bring this plane down now."

• Shane Rathel, the sheriff of Miller County, Ga., faces two federal counts of selling a stolen firearm after, prosecutors said, he pawned two guns and sold a third that had been turned over by a man ordered to surrender them as a condition of his bond to be released from jail.

• Clarence Lacombe, 35, a bouncer at a bar on New Orleans' Bourbon Street accused of breaking a tourist's jaw in a dispute over a $6 tab, pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and got a two-year suspended sentence.

• Olexander Turin, 20, of Kiev, Ukraine, legally changed his name to iPhone Sim, which means seven, to win the latest version of Apple's smartphone in a contest held by an electronics store, where the cost of an iPhone starts at $850 while a name change costs about $2.

