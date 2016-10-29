Interception, Blair power Pine Bluff

WEST MEMPHIS -- Senior quarterback Simeon Blair passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Pine Bluff to a 30-29 victory over West Memphis, thanks to a 22-yard return of an interception for the winning score.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

The play that gave Pine Bluff the winning points came on a Martavis Thompson interception and a return of 22 yards for the touchdown to make it 30-23.

After West Memphis' quarterback Amaurius Stinnet was knocked out of the game with a knee injury, his back-up, Michael Troxler, fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Stone with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter to bring the Blue Devils within 30-29.

The Blue Devils elected to go for two and Troxler was sacked.

Pine Bluff preserved the victory on three runs for a first down by Dalvin Smith, which ran out the clock.

Blair completed 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and he rushed for 122 yards on 13 carries.

"He was the difference in the game," Pine Bluff Coach Bobby Bolding said.

Blair scored a 79-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half on a quarterback draw.

The Zebras (7-2, 5-1 6A-East) were backed up on their 21 with only 17 seconds left in the first half, leading Bolding to make a decision whether to even run a play before intermission.

"My offensive coordinator looked at me and asked if we wanted to run a play or not," Bolding said. "He was thinking Hail Mary, and I said no, let's just run a quarterback draw. I wasn't looking necessarily for us to score on the play, but when I saw [West Memphis'] defense backed up I thought maybe if he got a couple of blocks he could go all the way."

The touchdown gave Pine Bluff a 16-15 led at halftime.

Antonio Snow picked off a Stinnett pass on the first play of the second half to give the Zebras another shot at the end zone at the West Memphis 49.

Two plays later, Blair connected with Xavier Smith for a 49-yard touchdown to extend the visitors' lead to 24-15 after Blair ran for the two-point conversion.

West Memphis (6-3, 4-2) answered back to make it 24-23 on a Stinnett to Steven Stone 12-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion by Devonte Dean.

Sports on 10/29/2016