Higher education notebook

ITT Tech students get state, U.S. aid

Students puzzled about their future after the closure of the ITT Technical Institutes campus in Arkansas are receiving assistance from state and federal agencies, according to a brief presentation Friday to state higher education leaders.

ITT Tech, a for-profit college, announced in September that it was closing 130 campuses across 38 states after the U.S. Department of Education said it would freeze its receipt of Pell Grants until ITT Tech posted a letter of credit or other cash deposit totaling $250 million. That decision followed issues between ITT Tech and its accreditation agency, the chain said.

More than 120 students attended ITT Tech's Little Rock campus, the chain's only Arkansas location.

Alana Boles, program specialist in the Arkansas Department of Higher Education's Academic Affairs Division, said the U.S. Department of Education is working with students to either help them get into another school or have their loans forgiven.

Some student complaints are being routed to the Arkansas attorney general's office, Boles said.

"We've gotten a lot of complaint calls and students calling," Boles told the state's Higher Education Coordinating Board. "They don't know what to do."

Funding shift plan on track for voting

Efforts to overhaul the way Arkansas funds higher education are "on schedule" ahead of the 2017 General Assembly expected to consider legislation to base state aid on productivity data rather than enrollment, Arkansas Department of Higher Education Director Maria Markham said Friday.

Markham told the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which in July unanimously approved the framework for a new funding model, that officials are meeting monthly to work on the proposal's specifics.

"We still have work to do, but it's coming together with a level of certainty that we all feel comfortable with," Markham said.

Arkansas higher education leaders this week attended a two-day conference in Dallas to hear from other states about implementing so-called outcomes-based formulas, Markham said.

A committee is working on the formula's specifics and helping to draft a bill so that legislators may consider making the formula's framework law after they convene Jan. 7, Markham said.

The framework endorsed by the coordinating board would base funding on student success, controlling student costs and university efficiency. Officials have said they hope to start using the model on July 1, 2018.

"We're being very thoughtful and very analytical about the way we put the formula together, so it's not a quick thing," Markham said.

Enrollment has been the focus of the funding formula for community colleges since 2001 and for universities since 2005.

Board backs plan to train teachers

The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board signed off on a new four-year degree program that would allow Henderson State University to groom future K-12 teachers of computer science and business technology.

Ann Clemmer, the Arkansas Department of Higher Education's associate director of academic affairs, called the program a "direct response" to the state's 2015 mandate that public high schools offer at least one computer science course. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the initiative into law.

"Someone has to train our teachers to be able to offer these courses," Clemmer said.

The Arkadelphia university's new program, which requires just three new courses to be added, would license graduates to teach computer science or business technology from grades four through 12, officials said.

Arkansas Department of Education approval is pending. The panel that can authorize the program will meet again in November, Clemmer said.

Inmates' college, another certified

Two colleges -- one to educate prison inmates, the other a medical school -- received certification Friday from the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Likewise College, based in Searcy, will offer associate degrees in humanities and entrepreneurship to prison inmates through partnerships with Arkansas Department of Correction prisons.

The coordinating board also certified Fort Smith's Arkansas College of Health Education to offer a doctorate program in osteopathic medicine. The college plans to open its first medical program, the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, in fall 2017 in Fort Smith.

Metro on 10/29/2016