Maumelle election forum set

A public forum featuring candidates for election to the School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District and to two seats in the Arkansas Legislature is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 100 Valencia Drive, in Maumelle.

The invited legislative candidates are incumbent Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, and Democrat Joe Woodson, who are running for State Senate, District 34; and incumbent Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, and Democrat Bill Rahn, who are running for the House of Representatives, District 39.

The school board candidates are Mike Kemp, who is unopposed from Zone 1; Mildred C. Tatum and Tina Ward from Zone 2; Gloria Lawrence and Linda Remele from Zone 3; Cori Fetters, Leonard Smith and Shelby Thomas from Zone 4; Alicia Gillen from Zone 5; Samuel Branch and Eli Keller from Zone 6; and James R. Jolley, Dr. Julian McMurray and Brian Maune from Zone 7.

The event is sponsored by GateHouse Media's three newspapers in Pulaski County, the Maumelle Chamber of Commerce, the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce. Neal Moore, a columnist for the Maumelle Monitor, will be the forum's moderator.

